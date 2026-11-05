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Pink Floyd announces ‘Animals 50’ box set
By Buddy Iahn,3 days ago
The collection features multiple rare and unreleased tracks, unseen images, and more. Five decades on from the bleak picture of 1970’s Britain it embodied, Pink Floyd’s revered dystopian masterpiece Animals is being newly released in multiple formats and as a deluxe box set, out January 22nd, via Sony Music. The 50th anniversary edition brings fans fresh insight into one of Pink Floyd’s most visceral and compelling works, featuring a raft of rare and unreleased music, alongside unseen photographs capturing a unique behind-the-scenes perspective of the recording process, creation of the iconic album art, and groundbreaking tour production.