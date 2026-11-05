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Court of Appeals Digest: Nov. 2, 2026
By Minnesota Lawyer,4 days ago
City challenged an order requiring it to place a procedurally sufficient tenant right-to-repair initiative on the municipal ballot, arguing that the proposed ordinance was preempted by state law and unconstitutional. The Court of Appeals held that, in an action challenging whether a procedurally sufficient initiative should be placed on a ballot, judicial inquiry is limited to determining whether the proposed ordinance would be unlawful on its face. Court determined that the ordinance, which would allow tenants to make certain repairs and deduct costs from rent, neither altered State Building Code permitting requirements nor irreconcilably conflicted with landlord-tenant statutes or the residential energy code. Court further rejected City’s facial substantive and procedural due-process challenges because the ordinance was not impermissibly vague in all applications and City failed to establish that its procedures would necessarily deprive landlords of protected interests without adequate process. Affirmed.