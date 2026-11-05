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Supreme Court Digest: Nov. 4, 2026
By Minnesota Lawyer,4 days ago
Respondent, a patient at appellant’s hospital, opted out of the facility’s directory upon admission. Accordingly, hospital did not list respondent in the facility directory and marked his file as a “confidential encounter” to indicate his status to staff. Later, an employee informed respondent’s former spouse that respondent was a patient and provided his room number. Respondent sued appellant, arguing that the fact of his admission to the hospital and his room number constituted a “health record” as defined in the Minnesota Health Records Act. Respondent also asserted that, by disclosing this health record, appellant violated the Act. Appellant disagreed and moved for summary judgment. The District Court granted appellant’s motion for summary judgment. The Court of Appeals reversed.