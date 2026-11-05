undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What does flood insurance cover? What Georgia homeowners, renters need to know
By Tim Darnell,4 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Torrential downpours early Thursday triggered flash flood emergencies and prompted dozens of water rescues in towns like McCaysville. While homeowners often turn to their property insurance after severe weather, standard policies rarely cover rising water. Understanding how flood insurance operates, what it costs, and how long it takes to activate can mean the difference between financial recovery and thousands of dollars in uncovered out-of-pocket losses.