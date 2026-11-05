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Circular feed cuts environmental impact across four species
By Industry Release,2 days ago
Three years of Swedish trials have shown that mycoprotein, insect meal and mussel meal can help replace soy and fishmeal in feed for fish, chickens, pigs and laying hens – with lower environmental impacts. Led by Axfoundation and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, more than 25 partners tested the entire value chain in practice, from regional protein production and industrial feed manufacturing to animal farming and sales. The results point to significant potential for wider use, but scaling up requires investment, long-term purchasing commitments and clearer, risk-based regulations.