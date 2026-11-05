undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wendy's rejects takeover proposal from investor group
By Industry Release,3 days ago
The Wendy's Company today announced that the previously constituted committee of independent directors of the company's Board of Directors (the "Independent Committee"), which is unaffiliated with Trian Fund Management LP ("Trian Partners") and its investor group, has unanimously rejected the unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Trian Partners, Flynn Group LP, BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners (together, the "Investor Group") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Wendy's not currently owned by the Investor Group for $7.35 per share in cash.