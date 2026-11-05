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New Orleans East Bus Beating Video Pushes Mom to Demand Charges, Answers From KIPP
By Melissa Davenport,3 days ago
A fifth-grade student at KIPP Morial in New Orleans East was repeatedly punched by an older classmate on the ride home from school on October 30, according to his mother, who says the attack followed weeks of bullying that school staff never addressed. Dionne Conerly, the 33-year-old mother of fifth grader Karmelo McCoi, said she learned about the assault only after a video of it began circulating on social media the following Tuesday night.
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