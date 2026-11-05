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Kenner Woman, 22, Caught Pulling Car Door Handles, Police Say
By Gregory Lee,4 days ago
Florida Ave. & Joe Yenni Blvd. — Reported Location Where Officers Located Paige. Kenner police arrested a 22-year-old woman on Wednesday after responding to a report of someone pulling on vehicle door handles in the 4300 block of California Avenue. Officers say Shalea Paige was located nearby, and she was ultimately booked only on a public intoxication charge.
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