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Alltech and ProGnosis collaborate on mycotoxin testing efforts
By Industry Release,3 days ago
Alltech, a global leader in animal health and nutrition, announced an alliance with ProGnosis Biotech to strengthen its leading-edge global mycotoxin testing and analysis capabilities. By connecting mycotoxin test results with Alltech™ RAPIREAD™, the collaboration will provide access to data interpretation and actionable insights that support decision-making throughout the feed and livestock value chain.