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Nofence and EarthOptics team up to run on-ranch pilot
By Industry Release,2 days ago
Nofence, pioneer of virtual fencing for livestock, and EarthOptics, a soil technology and intelligence company, announced a collaboration to explore how their complementary technologies can create more value for producers. The companies will run an on-ranch pilot through the end of 2026, combining Nofence's livestock location and grazing management tools with EarthOptics' soil data.