undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Splash Picks NFL Picks for TNF, Week 9: Player Projections & Fantasy Picks, 11/5
By Jonathan Impemba,4 days ago
Need the best Splash Picks NFL picks today? The 5-2 Jaguars visit the 4-4 Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night, with Jacksonville a roughly 9.5-point favorite and the total near 40. Below, we cover our favorite Splash Picks NFL picks for this Week 9 matchup, backed by player projections and the key matchups shaping each pick.