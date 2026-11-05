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Will More History be Made this Weekend? | News & Notes Week 13
3 days ago
Fort Lauderdale United FC v Tampa Bay Sun FC, 7:30 p.m. ET. BROOKLYN FC’S JILLY SHIMKIN ACHIEVES LEAGUE FIRST WITH THREE-ASSIST GAME. Brooklyn FC midfielder Jilly Shimkin became the first player to record a three-assist game in the Gainbridge Super League on Saturday night during her side’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Sporting Club Jacksonville. The 23-year-old recorded helpers on both of Brooklyn’s first-half goals by Catherine Zimmerman and Ashlyn Miller and then provided the assist on Jackie Richards’ second goal of the game in the second half.