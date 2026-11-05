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Zion’s Narrows Isn’t the Only Walk-In-Water Trail: 8 Southwest Canyons Where You Wade More Than You Hike
By ismahiltope,2 days ago
Zion National Park in Utah has the most famous wade-through-water hike in the country, but it isn’t the only one. Across the Southwest, a handful of canyons turn the usual hiking boots-and-blisters routine into something closer to a river walk, where the trail and the creek are the same thing for miles at a stretch. Some of these are weekend-easy from a major city, others take real planning, a permit lottery, or a long drive down a dirt road to even reach the trailhead.