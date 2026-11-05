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Celtic Must Go All Out for Manager Who Plays '100 MPH Football' if Besiktas Win Today
By James Beavis,2 days ago
Celtic manager Martin O'Neill is looking to avoid a fourth successive defeat in the Europa League when the club host Turkish giants Besiktas at Parkhead on Thursday night. Celtic's record in Europe this season has been nothing short of a disaster, at least since they found themselves 3-0 up in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against LASK.