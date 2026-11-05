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Crystalyne Curley projected to make history as first woman elected Navajo Nation President
By Nick Ciletti,4 days ago
NAVAJO NATION — For the first time in Navajo Nation history, a woman is projected to be elected President, according to unofficial results from the Navajo Nation Election Administration. On Wednesday, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley, who, according to those unofficial results, is...