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Redis Expands Iris with Memory, Context and Messaging Tools for AI Agents
By Editorial Calendar,4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2026 — Redis has announced the next chapter of Redis Iris, its real-time context engine for AI agents. Redis Iris now offers six customizable capabilities designed to be used together or independently that give agents the memory, context, and messaging they need to work reliably in the real world: Redis Intent Router, Redis Agent Playbooks, Redis Agent Memory, Redis Context Gateway, Redis Lens, and Redis Agent Mesh.