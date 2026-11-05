undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hung Dance: “Birdy” for Visions & Voices at USC
By Grace Courvoisier,3 days ago
Last Thursday evening, Hung Dance made their premiere in Los Angeles with Birdy for USC’s Vision & Voices Program in Bovard Auditorium. The piece was choreographed by LAI Hung-chung, and explores the “interplay of freedom and limitations within Taiwan’s communities, traced by history, societal dynamics, and personal narratives”. Made up of eight dancers, each with a pheasant feather, used in their hair or as a prop, the movers seamlessly blended unique modern choreographic skill, with ancient Thai Chi practices. And while the technique of every single dancer was impressive, the overall speed and cadence of the 60 minute piece left me feeling a little bored.