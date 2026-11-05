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Patek Philippe Replica Buying Guide: Factories, Movements and the Details That Give a Watch Away
By Daniel Brooks,2 days ago
In the replica market, Patek Philippe typically ranks as the third most requested brand, behind only Rolex and Omega. Two of its collections, the Nautilus and the Aquanaut, sit near the very top of every best-seller list. That popularity is exactly why buying one is harder than it looks. There are more factories making Patek than ever, the same reference can come with three or four different movements, and most of the advice floating around online was written before the current generation of watches existed.