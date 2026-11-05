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Orange County Multifamily Report – October 2026
By Anca Gagiuc,3 days ago
This market is showing coastal chops. Orange County’s multifamily fundamentals remained comparatively firm in August despite softer occupancy. Advertised asking rents rose 0.3 percent, on a trailing three-month basis to $2,897, ahead of the 0.2 percent U.S. gain to $1,773, while annual growth held at 1.4 percent, 100 basis points above the national rate. The occupancy rate in stabilized properties was tied with San Francisco for the third tightest in the U.S. at 96.4 percent in July, despite dropping 30 basis points year-over-year.