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NCAA gameday discussion: When No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 1 UConn, watch out for Syla Swords and Jovana Popovic
By Cat Ariail,2 days ago
The first top-five matchup of the women’s college basketball season is here, with UConn visiting Michigan. The early-season women’s college basketball menu is often overstuffed with a buffet of blowouts, as top-ranked teams fatten up on overmatched opponents, resulting in games that not only are uncompetitive and sometimes unwatchable, but also uninformative. (Hi, LSU!)
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