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3 to Watch: Patriots-Packers Prep for a Battle of Aerial Assaults
By Mike Dussault,4 days ago
The Patriots are back at home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. to face the Green Bay Packers in a marquee midseason matchup between two 5-3 interconference foes. New England bounced back with a divisional win in Miami after a Thursday night loss in Chicago. It wasn't pretty early on, as the Dolphins grabbed a 13-3 halftime lead, but Drake Maye's near perfect second half ignited a comeback and the Pats held on for their fifth win of the year.