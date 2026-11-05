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Talk, Truth, Tea: Carmelo Anthony & La La Anthony finally finalize divorce
By Joseph Duncan,3 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CA– It looks like the final buzzer is sounding on Carmelo and La La Anthony’s marriage! According to People Magazine, the former NBA superstar and television personality have reached a divorce settlement nearly nine years after they first separated! The couple married in 2010, separated in 2017, and La La officially filed for divorce in 2021. Court records show their divorce judgment is now awaiting a judge’s signature. Financial details haven’t been released. The former couple shares a 19-year-old son, Kiyan. And while their marriage may be officially coming to an end, they’ve both moved forward with their lives and careers.