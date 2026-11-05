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Original 'Chicago Fire' Star Officially Exits Series After 15 Seasons
By Lade Omotade,3 days ago
Chicago Fire marked a major milestone with its 300th episode, which aired last night on NBC, but the celebration also signaled the departure of an original star. The procedural drama returned for its fifteenth season on October 7, 2026, with familiar faces: Taylor Kinney as Captain Kelly Severide; David Eigenberg as Firefighter Christopher Herrmann; Joe Miñoso as Firefighter Josef "Joe" Cruz; Christian Stolte as Lieutenant Randall "Mouch" McHolland; Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd; and Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic in Charge Violet Mikami.