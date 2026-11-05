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Child Crisis’ Justin Duran named Fundraising Executive of the Year
By AZ Business Leaders,3 days ago
Child Crisis Arizona announced that Justin Duran, the organization’s senior vice president of resource development and communications, has been named the 2026 Fundraising Executive of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Greater Arizona Chapter. Duran was formally recognized during the chapter’s National Philanthropy Day Award Dinner and Ceremony on Nov. 4 at the Phoenix Country Club.
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