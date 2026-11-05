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Russia and Ukraine exchange airstrikes as reconstruction and security talks resume in Brussels
By Associated Press,4 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine exchanged airstrikes overnight as talks resumed in Brussels on Thursday on Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction and security guarantees once the fighting ends. The latest Russian aerial barrage underscored the scale of the rebuilding task, as did the continuing search for people missing...