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Bartender Honored with Citation for Lifesaving Actions at Malden Restaurant
3 days ago
It was an afternoon that Everett resident James Mastrocola would never forget. On March 1st, while enjoying his dinner at the 621 Tavern & Grille in Malden – the unthinkable happened. Mastrocola stood up quickly to use the restroom when suddenly there was a loud bang and overwhelming pain. Mastrocola fell to the floor in agony after realizing his holstered handgun, a revolver, had accidentally discharged, severely wounding him in the leg.
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