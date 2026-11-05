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Cops for Kids with Cancer and Lynn Police stand behind Heloisa Vilalba, 4, and her family
3 days ago
Cops for Kids with Cancer (CFKWC) and the Lynn Police Department are proud to stand behind four-year-old Heloisa Vilalba and her family as Heloisa battles cancer. Retired Everett Police Lieutenant and CFKWC Board member Robert Hall recently visited the Lynn Police Department to present a $5,500 check to Heloisa’s family. Heloisa was diagnosed in 2024 with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive blood cancer, and has undergone countless procedures, hospital admissions and chemotherapy. Frequent hospital visits and stays have taxed her family. The $5,500 donation from CFKWC is intended to help ease some of that financial pressure and allow Heloisa’s family to concentrate on what matters most: her health, treatment, recovery and well-being.
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