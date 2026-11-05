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Election fallout threatens college sports bill’s path, with major ACC stakes
By Greg de Deugd,3 days ago
The Protect College Sports Act faces a narrowing path through Congress after Democrats won control of the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections, leaving proposed national rules for college athletics awaiting action from a departing Republican majority. Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that the bill’s...