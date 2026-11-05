undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ole Miss Defense vs. Georgia Offense: Slowing the SEC’s Highest-Scoring Team
By Evelyn Van Pelt,4 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. – Pete Golding knows what beating Georgia starts with. “If you can’t stop the run versus those guys it’s a long night and has been for a long time,” the Ole Miss head coach said Monday. “So we got to play really physical up front. We got to be really sound at the second level and have erasers, and you can’t give up explosives versus these guys.”