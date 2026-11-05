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‘Day one is today’: Governor-elect Barlow outlines priorities for legislative work, youth exodus
By Caleb Hill,4 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen months of campaigning paid off Tuesday when the Associated Press called Wyoming’s gubernatorial race for state Sen. Eric Barlow. Vote counts throughout the night supported the call. By Wednesday morning, with 97% of votes counted, Barlow received 128,480 votes to lead his opponents — the Constitution Party’s Rebecca Bextel and Democrat Kenneth R. Casner — with 68.6% of the vote.
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