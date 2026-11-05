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Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Surpass 26.35 Million Consoles Worldwide
By Alex Seedhouse,3 days ago
Nintendo has announced that more than 26.35 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles have now been sold worldwide. That tally is as of 30 September 2026, which Nintendo acknowledged represents a 37.4% decrease in sales year-on-year. The company will be hoping that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will help return this to growth as we now lead into the holiday season.
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