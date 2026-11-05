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Tiny Resin Beads Drive Biopharma Purification
By Chandana Patnaik,2 days ago
A single chromatography resin bead can be smaller than a grain of sand, yet it can determine the purity and success of an entire million-dollar biopharmaceutical batch. Pack millions of these tiny beads into a production column, and they influence how much product a plant saves, how fast each batch moves, and how often the system must shut down for cleaning or replacement.