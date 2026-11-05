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This Weekend: Greenwich Symphony Orchestra Presents Grieg’s Piano Concerto with Pianist Albert Cano Smit
By greenwichfreepress,4 days ago
The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, led by Conductor Stuart Malina, welcomes acclaimed pianist Albert Cano Smit for a weekend of concerts on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 pm at the Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Road, Greenwich. Tickets are available here. The program features...