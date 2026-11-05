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2027 Kove 650RR First Look: 7 Fast Facts for Supersport Fans
By Staff,2 days ago
The 2027 Kove 650RR is a 645cc inline-4 supersport bike equipped with a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, a quickshifter, built-in dash cams, and blind-spot monitoring. Chinese manufacturer Kove, whose off-road-focused bikes are sold in the US, already builds a smaller four-cylinder sportbike, the 450RR. US pricing and availability for the 650RR have not been announced.