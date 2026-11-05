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Kushner Real Estate Rebrands 6,200 New Jersey Apartments Under New ‘Chapter’ Brand
By Chris Fry,4 days ago
A developer with a major Garden State footprint is writing a new chapter as 6,200 apartments in New Jersey undergo a rebrand. Kushner Real Estate (KRE) has officially introduced Northern Chapter Company, or “Chapter” for short, to a collection of 13 New Jersey communities they’ve built. The portfolio includes seven communities in Jersey City, plus Bayonne, East Hanover, Hopewell, Madison, Marlboro, and Rockaway.
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