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Medicare Finalizes Doctor Payment Rates And Outpatient Reimbursements For 2027
3 days ago
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued final rules Wednesday that will reduce Medicare payments to physicians next year. Hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgical centers will see 2.3% reimbursement rates. And another rule expands Medicare's ability to exclude providers from the program. Doctors will see reductions to their...