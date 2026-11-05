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Chagrin Falls cross country: Byrne siblings preparing for one final run together in high school careers
By Ben Hercikbhercik@news-herald.com,4 days ago
Over the past four years, the name Byrne has been among the coverage area’s leaders for fastest cross country times each season. That won’t be changing anytime soon. While Chagrin Falls senior Kelan Byrne will take to the line for his final time of his high school career this weekend at the state meet, the family legacy will continue with his sister, junior Gabby, and brother, freshman Jameson. Both are already adding to the foundation that has been laid.