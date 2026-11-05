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Madison Realty Capital Provides $98M Construction Loan for WA Residential Project
By Allen Wolfsheimer,2 days ago
Madison Realty Capital has originated a $97.5 million construction loan to fund development of Edmonds Green, a 411-unit multifamily community located at 7212 220th Street SW in Edmonds, Washington. The project, a development of The Behar Company and HB Management, will include 10,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The...