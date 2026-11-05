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PortSwigger’s Burp AT lets enterprises delegate pentests with defined limits
By Industry News,3 days ago
PortSwigger has announced the availability of Burp AT for enterprises, an agentic pentesting solution that helps security teams investigate important applications more deeply and more often. Burp AT combines specialist Burp tools, purpose-built pentesting skills developed with PortSwigger Research, and relevant application context. Agents plan their testing approach, use Burp’s...