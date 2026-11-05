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After Years Of Partisan Health Policy Hits, Medical Experts Are Having A Moment
3 days ago
South Carolina pediatrician Annie Andrews, Michigan physician and epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed, California physician Richard Pan, and Ohio's former health director and physician Amy Acton are just a few among the many democrats with medical or science backgrounds whom voters elected on Tuesday. News outlets report on the public health push behind the blue wave and how these candidates' backgrounds may influence health policy.