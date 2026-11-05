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Box pairs agentic workflow plans with new threat protections
By Industry News,2 days ago
Box has announced new capabilities to transform how organizations put agents to work across their most critical business processes. Box unveiled Box Architect for autonomously building, managing, and optimizing agentic workflows, redefining how organizations deploy AI on their most critical processes. With Architect, teams will be able to leverage frontier...