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Vercel ties login sessions to devices, rolls out AI security reviews in public beta
By Zeljka Zorz,3 days ago
Vercel, the popular cloud platform for building and hosting websites and web applications, has announced the rollout of Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) and the launch of Vercel Security Review in public beta. Making stolen session cookies worthless. Device Bound Session Credentials is a security technology designed to limit the...