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Cynthiana fire displaces 13 workers at Frey Produce housing
By Leslie ChapmanAaron Weeks,3 days ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fire Thursday morning at a commercial building displaced 13 people in Posey County, but they have a place to go. The initial call came in just after 8 a.m. Thursday for a working commercial structure fire off Highway 65. Fire officials said the facility serves as housing for migrant workers with Frey Produce. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were concentrated on one side of the property.