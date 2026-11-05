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Turkey’s Hair Transplant Menu Is Served. The Question Is Who’s Choosing From It.
By Chris Gallagher,3 days ago
Turkey is known as the hub where hair transplants are completed, supported by the fact that the country does perform a large number of the world’s total hair transplants. The market has built itself upon scale and competitive pricing, as well as technique names such as Sapphire FUE, DHI, and FUE. Illegitimate hair transplants are sometimes treated like a menu, where a patient selects a procedure rather than the full decision lying in the hands of the surgeon. However, there are clinics that base their process on surgeon consultation, rather than letting the patient choose what procedure they want, even if it’s not the best one for them.