undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Undergraduate Admissions invites employees, retirees, and alumni to assist with reading application essays
3 days ago
In the spirit of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), the Office of Undergraduate Admissions is searching for university employees, retirees, and alumni to serve as essay readers in the application review process. Prospective students applying for admission must complete the Ut Prosim Profile essays within the application. Each set...