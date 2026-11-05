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Unique Local Shops to Explore
3 days ago
Discover the best small businesses for holiday shopping. Looking for amazing shopping experiences in the Berkshires this holiday season? Check off everything on your gift list by supporting the small businesses in our charming cities and towns. From farm-fresh artisanal treats and handmade pottery to curated vintage finds and independent boutiques, our quick guide points you to the best places to shop local for gifts (and fun finds for you too).