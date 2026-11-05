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Los Alamos County Government Offices To Close On Nov. 11 In Observance Of Veterans Day
By Carol A. Clark,3 days ago
In observance of Veterans Day, Los Alamos County government offices and services will join other federal, state, and local governments and close Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The County’s administrative offices, Atomic City Transit service, and the Environmental Services division will be closed Nov. 11. In addition, the following facilities...