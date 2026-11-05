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Condo Owner Prevails After Window Debate
By Brandon Cortes,4 days ago
Melissa Beauchemin was ready to leave her Quinnipiac Avenue condo if she couldn’t replace its 14 failing windows. Her windows, she told the city’s Historic District Commission (HDC) Wednesday night at City Hall, are unsafe. Some slam shut when opened. One came “crashing down” and smashed a fan she’d set in it. Several panes in her bedroom are cracked, the seals are dried out, and she can see outside through gaps in the frames. Her kitchen window is caulked shut — her brother wouldn’t cut it open when she moved in, she said, for fear it would fall out.