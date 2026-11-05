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Alfred State Women’s Wrestling Reveals 2026-27 Schedule
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Alfred State’s women’s wrestling team will compete in 13 events during the 2026-27 season, with a mix of tournaments, duals and postseason competition. The schedule opens Nov. 7 and includes two home events at Orvis Gym on Jan. 9-10, before the AMCC Championship Tournament on Feb. 6. Coach Margaret Laine says a large freshman class, experienced returning athletes and five new assistant coaches have raised expectations for the program’s fourth season.