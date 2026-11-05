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Hernando County Jury Convicts Man in 12 Minutes Over 56-Gram Fentanyl Stash
By Erik Waverly,2 days ago
A Hernando County jury needed just over twelve minutes to convict 47-year-old Robert James Wright Jr. of trafficking fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia, closing out a case that began with a broken taillight and ended with deputies finding more than 56 grams of fentanyl hidden in his jail cell. Wright is now facing a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.
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